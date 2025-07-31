ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 EPS Falls 31%

Key Points GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings for Q2 2025 both missed analyst forecasts, with non-GAAP EPS at $1.36 and revenue at $1.02 billion.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), a logistics and freight company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping and supply chain solutions, released its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. Management reported consolidated GAAP revenue of $1.02 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36. Both key metrics missed Wall Street estimates—GAAP revenue fell short of the $1.04 billion forecast, and EPS lagged the $1.47 expectation. Operating results showed modest shipment growth and productivity gains from technology, but profitability in its core Asset-Based segment declined amid weak demand and elevated expenses. Overall, the quarter highlighted the company’s ongoing investments and strategic progress against operational headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.36 $1.47 $1.98 (31.3 %) Revenue (GAAP) $1.02 billion $1.04 billion $1.08 billion (5.2 %) Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $44.97 million $64.2 million (29.9 %) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $31.2 million $3.6 million $47.4 million (34.2%) Asset-Based Revenue $713 million $713 million 0.0 % Asset-Light Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $1.1 million $(2.5) million N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Priorities

ArcBest delivers logistics and freight transportation services with a focus on less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping for manufacturers, retailers, and other supply chain operators. Its core Asset-Based segment manages the movement of palletized freight between businesses, while its Asset-Light operations offer brokerage and managed solutions, connecting shippers with carriers for full truckload or special logistics needs.

The company’s priorities include controlling labor costs, deploying advanced technology, and expanding its customer base. Investment in digital tools like ArcBest View, AVA (its dynamic pricing and quoting platform), and the Vaux suite targets service improvements and cost reduction. Maintaining an efficient workforce and aligning with union agreements are central issues, as labor expenses represented 50.5% of Asset-Based revenues in 2024. The drive toward innovation and customer-centric service remains vital for capturing new demand and weathering industry cycles.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, ArcBest saw consolidated GAAP revenue decrease 5.2% from $1,077.8 million in Q2 2024 to $1,022.3 million in Q2 2025. Non-GAAP EPS dropped 31.3% to $1.36 from Q2 2024. Both results were below analyst forecasts. The Asset-Based segment, which drives the majority of revenue, recorded little growth at $713.3 million (GAAP), a per-day increase of 0.9%. Daily shipments increased 5.6%, and tonnage per day rose 4.3%, supported by new LTL customer accounts. While volume improved, billed revenue per hundredweight—a key freight profitability measure—fell 3.1% year-over-year, reflecting weaker market pricing and a shift toward lower-yield shipments.

Profitability in Asset-Based narrowed. Segment operating income (GAAP) for Asset-Based declined 29.9% year over year, while the operating ratio—a measure of costs as a percent of revenue—rose to 92.8%, up 300 basis points compared to Q2 2024. Labor expenses climbed, with salaries, wages, and benefits accounting for 51.3% of Asset-Based segment revenue (GAAP), up from 49.5% in Q2 2024. Purchased transportation also rose, as management scaled labor and used external carriers to meet higher shipment demand, particularly during vacation periods.

The Asset-Light segment, covering truckload brokerage and managed logistics, faced softer revenue, with a per-day decrease of 12.9%. Shipments per day in Asset-Light dropped 6.5%, due to a strategic reduction in less profitable operations. Despite the decline, disciplined cost control and a shift toward managed solutions boosted operating income into positive territory on a non-GAAP basis for the first time since Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Asset-Light improved from a $0.6 million loss to a $2.5 million gain year over year.

Non-GAAP net income slipped 34.2% from Q2 2024. Capital expenditures ran at the low end of forecasts, and the company returned over $47 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the first half of the year.

Product Family and Segment Developments

ArcBest’s Asset-Based segment operates as a traditional LTL carrier, providing freight network and terminal services for business shippers. Management highlighted its ability to win new business and grow shipment count, even as the average weight per shipment declined 1.2%. The combination of elevated labor costs, fuel expenses, and a change in freight mix resulted in lower profitability. The ongoing union labor contract has provided cost stability.

The Asset-Light division, which connects shippers to carriers for expedited and truckload shipments and delivers specialized managed solutions, achieved productivity gains from digital investments. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) turned positive on operational improvements, even as revenue per shipment fell due to a higher mix of managed transportation. This portion of ArcBest’s business has become a test case for how digital quoting, route optimization, and data-driven management can rebuild profitability in tough markets. Notably, the managed solution product line set shipment records in Q1 2025, and management called out its contribution to the overall performance improvement.

Investment in technology tools like the Vaux suite—including Vaux Smart Autonomy routing, and Voxx Vision (mobile dimensioning)—is central to ArcBest’s plan to drive efficiency. These platforms focus on optimizing freight measurement, dynamic pricing, and route planning. The company reported productivity gains of 1% year over year in its asset-based network in Q1 2025, with much larger (24 %) gains in asset-light operations. Management framed technology investments as critical for future competitiveness, even as near-term costs (including $7.1 million in innovative technology expenses recorded as a non-GAAP adjustment) weighed on current results.

One-time events included the announcement of a 5.9% general rate increase, effective August 4, as the company seeks to improve its long-term yield profile. ArcBest declared a dividend and continued its trend of returning capital to shareholders.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide explicit financial guidance for the third quarter or full year in its most recent release. Comments on the Q1 2025earnings callreiterated a focus on “normal seasonality” in sequential financial improvement, as well as ongoing operational optimization and leveraging technology to achieve efficiency gains. The company maintained capital expenditure targets for fiscal 2025 toward the low end of its $225 million to $275 million range.

Looking ahead, investors should watch key freight trends such as shipment mix, pricing power, and cost inflation, especially in labor and purchased transportation. Any significant change in customer demand, regulatory environment, or macroeconomic conditions could impact shipment volumes, profitability, or pricing over the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

