ArcBest About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ARCB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/11/25, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 2/25/25. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $94.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $90.25 per share, with $153.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.81.

In Friday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

