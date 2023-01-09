ARCB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.30, changing hands as high as $78.44 per share. ArcBest Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $65.155 per share, with $100.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.83.

