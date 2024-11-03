News & Insights

Arcadium Lithium Plc to be Acquired by Rio Tinto

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc is set to be acquired by Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited under a scheme of arrangement, with shareholders receiving $5.85 per share. The Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction, deeming it in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the proposal at the upcoming special meetings.

