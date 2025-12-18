Markets

Arcadis Wins Two New Contracts With National Highways In UK

December 18, 2025 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK), Thursday announced that the company has secured two new contracts with National Highways in the United Kingdom. The financial details of the contracts have not been disclosed.

Under the largest contract, Arcadis will support National Highways with roadside technology, tunnel and asset management programmes for up to six years.

Additionally, the company will support the delivery of major infrastructure projects across the North West and South East UK, to include contract administration, project controls and risk management.

CEO Alan Brookes commented, "From delivering technical expertise to support the Operational Technology Strategy, which is used to operate and enable maintenance of the Strategic Road Network, to successfully showcasing how the use of drones can enhance situational awareness, our latest contract awards show the trust National Highways places in Arcadis to deliver and keep the road network moving safely."

Arcadis's stock is trading at $40.00 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.