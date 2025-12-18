Arcadis Wins Two New Contracts With National Highways In UK

(RTTNews) - Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK), Thursday announced that the company has secured two new contracts with National Highways in the United Kingdom. The financial details of the contracts have not been disclosed.

Under the largest contract, Arcadis will support National Highways with roadside technology, tunnel and asset management programmes for up to six years.

Additionally, the company will support the delivery of major infrastructure projects across the North West and South East UK, to include contract administration, project controls and risk management.

CEO Alan Brookes commented, "From delivering technical expertise to support the Operational Technology Strategy, which is used to operate and enable maintenance of the Strategic Road Network, to successfully showcasing how the use of drones can enhance situational awareness, our latest contract awards show the trust National Highways places in Arcadis to deliver and keep the road network moving safely."

Arcadis's stock is trading at $40.00 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.