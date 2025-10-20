Markets

Arcadis Launches Climate Risk Nexus To Convert Climate Data Into Actionable Insights

October 20, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arcadis NV (ARCAD.AS, ARCAY), a design & engineering consultancy firm, on Monday announced the global launch of Climate Risk Nexus, a digital platform designed to help organizations convert complex climate science into actionable insights.

The platform leverages the company's expertise in climate risk and resilience and aligns with key reporting frameworks, including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

The platform uses global climate data, client asset information, and the company's expertise to help organizations plan, prioritize, and make decisions to protect their assets from climate risks.

The platform is already helping clients worldwide, including TAFE NSW in Australia, a U.S. freight rail operator, and manufacturers and logistics providers, to assess climate risks, prioritise actions, and guide investment and operational decisions.

The company said it has been built with input from clients worldwide over the past three years and the platform goes beyond basic risk maps and models.

On Friday, Arcadis NV closed trading 1.13% higher at $48.40 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

