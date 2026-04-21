Is Arcadis (ARCAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Arcadis (ARCAY). ARCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.42. ARCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.72 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 13.74, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ARCAY's P/B ratio of 3.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.57. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCAY's P/B has been as high as 5.40 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 3.67.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Arcadis is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARCAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.