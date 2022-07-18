Arcadis Announces Acquisition Of IBI Group

(RTTNews) - Arcadis (ARCAY.PK) and IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) said they have entered into an agreement for Arcadis to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of IBI Group for C$19.50 per share, for an aggregate consideration of approximately C$873 million. IBI Group is a technology-driven design firm having over 60 offices and 3,500+ professionals around the world.

Arcadis noted that the acquisition of IBI Group is fully in-line with the company's strategy and will accelerate the delivery of the 2021-2023 Maximizing Impact targets. It expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its 2022 adjusted earnings per share and operating profit margins. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

