Arc Resources Ltd Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$584.3 million, or C$1.03 per share. This compares with C$404.7 million, or C$0.69 per share, last year.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$584.3 Mln. vs. C$404.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.03 vs. C$0.69 last year.

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