Arc Resources Ltd Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$741.0 million, or C$1.18 per share. This compares with C$678.0 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$741.0 Mln. vs. C$678.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.18 vs. C$0.96 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.