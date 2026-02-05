Arc Resources Ltd Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$259.9 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$370.3 million, or C$0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to C$1.645 billion from C$1.424 billion last year.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$259.9 Mln. vs. C$370.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$0.63 last year. -Revenue: C$1.645 Bln vs. C$1.424 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.