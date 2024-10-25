ARC Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARX

In trading on Friday, shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSX: ARX.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.79, changing hands as high as $24.10 per share. ARC Resources Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.02 per share, with $26.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.81.

