Markets

Arc Minerals Reports Greater H1 Loss

September 25, 2025 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arc Minerals (ARCM.L), Thursday reported a higher loss than the previous year in its results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The company's net loss increased from 0.5 million pounds to 2.3 million pounds over the previous year. The loss per share was 0.16 pence, down from 0.04 pence during the previous year. Administrative costs increased from 0.5 million pounds to 2.1 million pounds year over year.

The period's total comprehensive loss was 2.3 million pounds, up from 0.5 million pounds in the previous year.

ARCM.L closed Thursday's trading at 1.0750 GBP, down 0.0750 GBP or 6.52 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.