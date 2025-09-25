Arc Minerals Reports Greater H1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Arc Minerals (ARCM.L), Thursday reported a higher loss than the previous year in its results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The company's net loss increased from 0.5 million pounds to 2.3 million pounds over the previous year. The loss per share was 0.16 pence, down from 0.04 pence during the previous year. Administrative costs increased from 0.5 million pounds to 2.1 million pounds year over year.

The period's total comprehensive loss was 2.3 million pounds, up from 0.5 million pounds in the previous year.

ARCM.L closed Thursday's trading at 1.0750 GBP, down 0.0750 GBP or 6.52 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

