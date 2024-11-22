ARC Document Solutions Completes Merger and Strategic Realignment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ARC Document Solutions ( (ARC) ) has provided an update.

In a significant financial maneuver, a merger was completed on November 22, 2024, involving a $125 million term loan and a $60 million revolving credit facility to finance the acquisition, refinance existing debt, and support working capital. The credit agreement outlines secured loans maturing in 2029, linked to the company’s leverage ratio, ensuring flexibility in interest rates. Additionally, company shares were delisted from the NYSE, and executive leadership saw major changes, reflecting the strategic realignment post-merger.

