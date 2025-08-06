Markets
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

August 06, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS):

Earnings: $2.523 million in Q2 vs. -$19.796 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Revenue: $10.739 million in Q2 vs. $1.726 million in the same period last year.

ABUS was up by 3.81% at $3.540 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

