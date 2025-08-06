Arbutus (ABUS) Q2 Revenue Surges 529%

Key Points GAAP EPS for Q2 2025 beat expectations, posting $0.01 versus the analyst estimate of $(0.0475). This was due to a one-off revenue event.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS), a biotechnology firm focused on treatments for chronic hepatitis B and RNA-based medicines, delivered GAAP results for Q2 2025 that greatly outpaced analyst expectations. The August 6, 2025 release showed GAAP revenue of $10.7 million, far above the $1.59 million estimate, and GAAP EPS of $0.01 compared to the projected $(0.05). This outperformance stemmed from the one-time recognition of deferred revenue after the termination of its Qilu Pharmaceutical partnership. Operating expenses (GAAP) tumbled year over year, and restructuring actions sharply improved near-term profitability, resulting in GAAP net income of $2.5 million. While results beat forecasts, the main driver was a non-recurring event (the recognition of previously deferred revenue following the conclusion of the Qilu Pharmaceutical partnership), rather than sustainable operational growth, making this quarter unique within the company's financial trajectory.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.01 $(0.05) $(0.11) $0.12 Revenue (GAAP) $10.7 million $1.59 million $1.7 million 529.4% Operating Expenses $9.3 million $23.3 million (60.1%) Net Income (GAAP) $2.5 million $(19.8 million) N/A Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities (end of period) $98.1 million N/A

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Arbutus Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) and leveraging lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology. Its leading assets are imdusiran, an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic aiming to silence HBV antigens, as well as AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor.

Recently, Arbutus has shifted focus toward late-stage clinical development, financial discipline, and defending its intellectual property. Key factors for its success include clinical trial progress with imdusiran and AB-101, securing partnerships, and outcomes of ongoing legal actions related to its LNP patents.

Quarterly Performance and Business Highlights

During Q2 2025, Arbutus posted a sharp reversal in financial performance, driven by a nonrecurring $9.0 million increase in GAAP revenue due to the termination of the Qilu Pharmaceutical partnership. The end of this collaboration triggered one-time recognition of previously deferred revenue, sharply impacting both revenue and profitability. This was not related to increased sales or royalties from its therapies.

Research and development costs (GAAP) fell from $15.6 million to $5.5 million. The decrease reflected the company’s strategic decision to streamline its organization by reducing headcount, halting discovery efforts, and ending the IM-PROVE III clinical trial. General and administrative costs (GAAP) declined from $7.5 million to $3.3 million as a result of disciplined cost-cutting, less litigation spending, and fewer employee expenses. These reductions contributed to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, a notable swing from a GAAP net loss of $19.8 million in Q2 2024

No material new clinical results were reported for imdusiran or AB-101. Imdusiran, an RNAi therapeutic, remains the key pipeline driver after Arbutus regained global rights from Qilu. While trial data to date show safety and meaningful reductions in vital disease markers, no new commercial partners have emerged to fill the near-term gap left by the Qilu deal. AB-101, a PD-L1 inhibitor tablet, advanced through early-stage trials but did not have a new clinical update this quarter.

The company's LNP technology remains the subject of multiple lawsuits, including high-profile litigation against Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, centered on potential unlicensed use of the Arbutus-developed LNP platform in COVID-19 vaccines. Fact discovery is complete in the Moderna case, with trial set for March 2026. No revenue has yet resulted from these legal actions. Expenses related to litigation were lower this period, but legal outcomes remain unpredictable and could materially affect results in future quarters.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch List

Management did not provide numeric guidance for the coming quarter or for fiscal 2025. The company completed most restructuring activities as of Q2 2025, with remaining costs to be finalized by year-end. Cash and short-term investments totaled $98.1 million as of Q2 2025.

The focus now centers on advancing late-stage clinical development for imdusiran and AB-101, preserving cash, and maximizing value from global imdusiran rights now that the partnership with Qilu has ended. The legal actions over LNP technology are unlikely to resolve quickly and will bear close watching. Investors should monitor for any new trial data, partnership announcements, or meaningful progress in the company's legal claims. ABUS does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

