ARBE ROBOTICS Earnings Results: $ARBE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARBE ROBOTICS ($ARBE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $100,000, missing estimates of $408,000 by $-308,000.
ARBE ROBOTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of ARBE ROBOTICS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 4,100,419 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,626,779
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 485,613 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,240
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 437,949 shares (+1261.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $814,585
- UBS GROUP AG added 309,477 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,627
- MORGAN STANLEY added 70,251 shares (+701.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,666
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 43,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,286
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 40,041 shares (+135.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,476
