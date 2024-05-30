News & Insights

Arbe Robotics’ Dual Listing and Debt Offering Over-Subscribed

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) has released an update.

Arbe Robotics, a pioneer in radar technology for automotive applications, has announced the successful dual listing of its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, alongside its Nasdaq presence. The company’s recent convertible debt offering saw overwhelming demand, with institutional investors pushing interest to 230% of the available amount. Arbe’s move to raise funds through debenture sales, which are set to bear a 6.5% annual interest and be convertible to shares, signifies robust market confidence and the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

