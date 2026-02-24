Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Price Target Increased by 28.89% to 2.47

The average one-year price target for Arbe Robotics (NasdaqCM:ARBE) has been revised to $2.47 / share. This is an increase of 28.89% from the prior estimate of $1.91 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbe Robotics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBE is 0.01%, an increase of 69.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.85% to 17,279K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 3,955K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,788K shares , representing a decrease of 46.36%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,803K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBE by 38.32% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 2,844K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&G holds 1,219K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,200K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

