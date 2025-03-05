News & Insights

Markets
ARBB

ARB IOT Group Secures $45 Mln AI Server Deal To Expand Data Center Solutions

March 05, 2025 — 04:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB), on Wednesday announced the signing of a supply agreement with Gajah Kapitalan Sdn Bhd (GSKB) to provide 500 units of its ARB-222 AI servers, valued around $45 million. The deal has been signed through its indirect unit, ARB IOT Group Sdn Bhd.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for ARB IOT, strengthening its presence in the growing data center sector. The ARB-222 AI servers are designed to deliver high-performance computing capabilities, catering to the increasing demand for advanced AI-driven solutions.

This deal enables ARB IOT to expand its offerings in the AI server market and provides GKSB with cutting-edge technology to enhance its technological capabilities in Malaysia. The agreement is seen as a strategic move to position ARB IOT as a key player in the rapidly evolving data center and AI solutions market.

ARBB, closed Tuesday's (Mar. 04, 2025) trading at $0.52, up 4.62%. In after hours, the stock was up by 103.89% at $ 1.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.