ARB IOT Group Secures $45 Mln AI Server Deal To Expand Data Center Solutions

(RTTNews) - ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB), on Wednesday announced the signing of a supply agreement with Gajah Kapitalan Sdn Bhd (GSKB) to provide 500 units of its ARB-222 AI servers, valued around $45 million. The deal has been signed through its indirect unit, ARB IOT Group Sdn Bhd.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for ARB IOT, strengthening its presence in the growing data center sector. The ARB-222 AI servers are designed to deliver high-performance computing capabilities, catering to the increasing demand for advanced AI-driven solutions.

This deal enables ARB IOT to expand its offerings in the AI server market and provides GKSB with cutting-edge technology to enhance its technological capabilities in Malaysia. The agreement is seen as a strategic move to position ARB IOT as a key player in the rapidly evolving data center and AI solutions market.

ARBB, closed Tuesday's (Mar. 04, 2025) trading at $0.52, up 4.62%. In after hours, the stock was up by 103.89% at $ 1.06.

