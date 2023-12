(RTTNews) - ARB IOT Group Ltd. (ARBB) continues to surge on Tuesday morning trade. The shares have been bullish since December 22 and are currently at its 3-month high.

The shares of the Malaysian IT services company are currently at $3.62, up 284.10 percent from the previous close of $0.94 on a volume of 45,622,078.

