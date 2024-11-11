Aramark Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $122.411 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $108.323 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $143.535 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $4.416 billion from $4.200 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $122.411 Mln. vs. $108.323 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.416 Bln vs. $4.200 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.