Aramark Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reported double-digit organic revenue growth and higher profit in its fiscal second quarter of 2026, with management pointing to strong client retention, record new business activity and a new push into services for hyperscale AI data center construction sites.

CEO John Zillmer said the company entered the second half of the fiscal year with “exceptionally strong business trends,” including client retention above 98%, record organic revenue growth in both its U.S. and international food and support services businesses, and $1 billion of new client wins fiscal year to date.

For the quarter, Aramark reported organic revenue growth of 12% to $4.8 billion. Management said that included an estimated 3% benefit from a calendar shift, which it said will not affect full-year results. CFO Jim Tarangelo said organic revenue growth for the first half of fiscal 2026 was 8.5%, with no calendar-shift impact on the first-half growth figure.

Profit, Cash Flow and Guidance

Aramark reported operating income of $220 million, up 26% from the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income was $258 million, up 24% on a constant-currency basis, while adjusted operating income margins expanded 50 basis points. Tarangelo said the profit improvement reflected higher revenue, food and labor productivity gains supported by technology, supply chain efficiencies and disciplined above-unit cost management.

The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.38 and adjusted EPS of $0.49, which Tarangelo said represented a 40% increase from the prior-year period on a constant-currency basis. He added that the calendar shift benefited adjusted EPS growth by about 20% in the quarter.

Aramark generated $400 million of net cash provided by operating activities, up $144 million, or 56%, from a year earlier. Free cash flow was $305 million, an increase of $164 million, or 116%. The company used the stronger cash flow to repay $55 million of term loans and continued repurchasing shares. Tarangelo said Aramark has repurchased approximately $194 million of its stock to date under its current program.

Management updated its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook, now expecting organic revenue growth at the high end of its 7% to 9% range. Aramark reaffirmed expectations for adjusted operating income growth of 12% to 17% and adjusted EPS growth of 20% to 25%. Tarangelo also said the company remains committed to reducing leverage below 3x by the end of the fiscal year and had more than $1.4 billion in cash availability at quarter end.

U.S. Segment Sees Broad-Based Growth

In the U.S. Food and Support Services segment, organic revenue increased 12% to $3.4 billion. Zillmer said the figure would have increased about 8% excluding the calendar-shift benefit, which occurred primarily in education. Collegiate hospitality also benefited from growth in residential meal plans tied to higher student enrollment.

Sports and entertainment revenue was supported by a strong opening day for Major League Baseball, higher fan attendance and record per-capita spending, according to Zillmer. The segment also participated in events including the World Baseball Classic and the NCAA basketball tournament. Tarangelo later said the World Baseball Classic contributed about 1% to second-quarter growth.

Workplace Experience delivered double-digit growth, driven by new business, high retention and elevated catering demand. Refreshments expanded its client base and route density in areas including Central New York, the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest, while increasing the average size of new wins by 15%.

Zillmer highlighted several U.S. client wins, including Suffolk University and the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh in Collegiate Hospitality, Toyota in Workplace Experience, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and Stone Mountain in Destinations. He also noted that Penn Medicine is now fully operational and that RWJBarnabas Health is expected to mobilize this summer.

International Revenue Rises 13%

Aramark’s international segment posted organic revenue growth of 13% to $1.4 billion, including an estimated 1% benefit from the calendar shift. Zillmer said the growth was broad-based across every region, with double-digit growth in Europe and Canada and high single-digit growth in emerging markets.

The international business was led by sports and entertainment, education, extractive services, and business and industry. Zillmer cited new client awards including Brockwell Live in the U.K., the new T-Mobile Arena in the Czech Republic and XinHua Hospital in China.

International adjusted operating income increased 12% on a constant-currency basis. Tarangelo said higher base-business volume, new business maturity and improved supply chain economics more than offset in-country investments to support growth.

Aramark Nexus Targets AI Data Center Market

A major focus of the call was Aramark Nexus, a new platform aimed at providing integrated hospitality and workforce support services for large-scale, complex and often remote operating environments, including hyperscale AI data center construction sites.

Zillmer said Aramark has been selected by a top global hyperscaler to support workers across multiple AI data center locations. Services are expected to include employee housing, dining and hospitality hubs, lifestyle amenities and entertainment, transportation to and from construction sites, housekeeping and guest services. He said the engagement is underway and set to begin in fiscal 2026.

Management did not identify the customer, citing confidentiality agreements. However, Zillmer said the customer is expected to become the largest in Aramark’s portfolio when fully ramped. He said the initial contract covers multiple locations and could scale to “several hundred million dollars on an annualized basis.” Each data center location could represent “hundreds of millions of dollars” over the life of a contract, depending on size and complexity.

Zillmer characterized Nexus as a capital-light business and said Aramark is not investing in construction or overseeing construction work. Instead, the company will support the workforce performing the construction. Tarangelo said the model does not require significant upfront costs and is expected to reach targeted margins quickly. Management said the business is expected to generate margins above the company average, but it is not currently included in fiscal 2026 guidance because the ramp-up timing remains uncertain.

Management Addresses Inflation, Retention and Consumer Demand

Tarangelo said total inflation is tracking in line with expectations at roughly 3.5%. He said pricing discussions on the contractual portion of the business are generally in the 3.5% to 4% range, while about two-thirds of the business uses more dynamic pricing that can adjust more quickly.

Asked about the 98% retention rate, Zillmer attributed the result to performance and customer relationship management. “We are retaining more business because our customers recognize the value that Aramark brings to their operations,” he said.

Management also said weather affected the second quarter, particularly in higher education and K-12. Tarangelo estimated the impact at $15 million to $20 million of revenue and a few million dollars of adjusted operating income.

On consumer health, Zillmer said Aramark is not seeing a significant pullback in consumer-sensitive areas such as sports and entertainment or national parks. He said the company continues to see strong per-capita spending, attendance and reservation trends.

“We are extraordinarily excited about the results that we’ve delivered and about the prospects for the balance of fiscal 2026 and 2027,” Zillmer said in closing remarks.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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