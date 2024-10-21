Arafura Rare Earths Revises AGM Presentation

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has retracted certain peer comparison slides from its recent AGM presentation after ASX highlighted inaccuracies in the comparison. Investors are advised not to rely on the removed slides for making investment decisions. The company has issued an updated presentation omitting these comparisons.

For further insights into AU:ARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.