Aquirian Limited Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

Aquirian Limited (AU:AQN) has released an update.
Aquirian Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Gregory Patching, with the acquisition of 822,015 Class D performance rights as part of the company’s Employee Awards Program. This adjustment reflects the ongoing commitment of Aquirian to align its leadership interests with company performance. Investors might find this development indicative of strategic growth and management confidence.
