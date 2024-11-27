Aquirian Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Aquirian Limited (AU:AQN) has released an update.

Aquirian Limited has announced the issuance of 2,556,589 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are set to be issued on November 26, 2024, and will not be listed on the ASX. This move highlights Aquirian’s strategy to motivate and retain talent within the company.

