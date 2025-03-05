Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$17.06 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$17.06 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$8.11 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.1% to $11.87 million from $13.21 million last year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$17.06 Mln. vs. -$8.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.19 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue: $11.87 Mln vs. $13.21 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.