(RTTNews) - Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS), engaged in metals recycling, Thursday announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective August 4.

This action, which will reduce the company's shares to about 1.39 million from 13.95 million, is to regain compliance with Nasdaq Stock Market for continued listing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.