Aqua Bio Technology ASA Boosts Share Capital

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has increased its share capital by issuing over 39 million new shares, which are now registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. This development aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on sustainable biotechnology for skincare products. The company’s shares are listed on the Euronext Expand market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

