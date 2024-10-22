Aqua Bio Technology Appoints Fredrik Henriksen as New CEO

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA announces the appointment of Fredrik W. Henriksen as the new CEO, succeeding Håvard Lindstrøm who expanded the company significantly over the past three years. Henriksen, with extensive experience in commercial strategy and business development, aims to leverage ABTEC’s growth potential in both B2B and consumer markets. The transition marks a new phase of commercial expansion for the company.

