Apyx Releases Positive Clinical Data For Renuvion In Cellulite Reduction

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), a surgical technology company, on Thursday published new clinical data for the surgical technique Renuvion in reducing cellulite and skin laxity in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum.

Cellulite is a dermatological condition caused by fibrous bands pulling the skin downward, leading to thinning skin, fat protrusion, and visible dimpling. Often exacerbated by skin laxity, the condition affects over 90% of post-pubertal women. The company developed the AYON body contouring system for dermatological treatments, which includes Renuvion, a proprietary surgical aesthetic technology that uses helium plasma energy radio frequency to reduce skin laxity.

The clinical study carried out on 22 patients utilized Aveli, another surgical technology, for the targeted subcision and interruption of fibrous septae. This was followed by the use of Renuvion in a single treatment session.

Released data indicates that 81.8% of patients showed improved cellulite levels at 180 days after the treatment. 3D imaging demonstrated reduction in dimple volume, surface area, and depth. Histological analyses also suggest increased levels of collagen and elastin, indicating progressive tissue remodeling.

APYX is currently trading at $3.98, up 5.07%.

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