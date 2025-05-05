Aptose Reports Promising Data From Phase 1/2 TUSCANY Study Of Tuspetinib-based Triple Drug Therapy

(RTTNews) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, Monday reported encouraging data from Phase 1/2 TUSCANY study of tuspetinib in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax and azacitidine (TUS+VEN+AZA triplet) in patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The TUSCANY triplet Phase 1/2 study is designed to test various doses and schedules of TUS in combination with standard dosing of AZA and VEN for patients with AML who are ineligible to receive induction chemotherapy.

Earlier this year, the company had initiated the TUSCANY trial and dosed the first cohort of 4 patients with 40 mg TUS. The second cohort of patients is now receiving 80 mg TUS. Data from the first two cohorts in the TUS+VEN+AZA combination, showed safety, complete remissions, and MRD (measurable residual disease) negativity across patients with diverse mutations, including biallelic TP53 mutations and a complex karyotype (TP53-mutated/CK) and FLT3-wildtype.

The company also noted that the 80 mg dose of TUS, as part of the TUS+VEN+AZA triplet, continues to show favorable safety with reports of no dose-limiting toxicities.

