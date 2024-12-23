Aptiv PLC (APTV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Aptiv PLC (APTV) ended the recent trading session at $59.47, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 15.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.88 billion, reflecting a 0.72% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $19.69 billion, indicating changes of +26.54% and -1.8%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% downward. Aptiv PLC presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aptiv PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.46 of its industry.

One should further note that APTV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.5 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Aptiv PLC (APTV)

