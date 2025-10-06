Aptiv PLC (APTV) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $88.24 in the previous session. APTIV HLDS LTD has gained 45.5% since the start of the year compared to the 7.2% gain for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the 17.6% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2025, APTIV HLDS LTD reported EPS of $2.12 versus consensus estimate of $1.79 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.51%.

For the current fiscal year, APTIV HLDS LTD is expected to post earnings of $7.45 per share on $20.14 in revenues. This represents a 19.01% change in EPS on a 2.17% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.01 per share on $20.82 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.49% and 3.36%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

APTIV HLDS LTD may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

APTIV HLDS LTD has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8X versus its peer group's average of 8.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making APTIV HLDS LTD an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, APTIV HLDS LTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if APTIV HLDS LTD meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though APTIV HLDS LTD shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does APTV Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of APTV have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX). GTX has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Garrett Motion Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.51%, and for the current fiscal year, GTX is expected to post earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. have gained 3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.02X and a P/CF of 7.03X.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for APTV and GTX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

