Aptiv PLC (APTV) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Aptiv PLC (APTV). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 12.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $88.81 in the previous session. APTIV HLDS LTD has gained 16.5% since the start of the year compared to the 13.1% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the 2.3% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2025, APTIV HLDS LTD reported EPS of $2.17 versus consensus estimate of $1.81 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3%.

For the current fiscal year, APTIV HLDS LTD is expected to post earnings of $8.4 per share on $20.28 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.4 per share on $21 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.58% and 3.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

APTIV HLDS LTD may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

APTIV HLDS LTD has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.1X versus its peer group's average of 8.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making APTIV HLDS LTD an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, APTIV HLDS LTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if APTIV HLDS LTD fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though APTIV HLDS LTD shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does APTV Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of APTV have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Autoliv, Inc. (ALV). ALV has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Autoliv, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 10.48%, and for the current fiscal year, ALV is expected to post earnings of $10.60 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion.

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. have gained 3.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.8X and a P/CF of 9.21X.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is in the top 36% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for APTV and ALV, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

