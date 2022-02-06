Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 78% is below the market return of 109%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Aptiv actually saw its EPS drop 7.8% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In contrast revenue growth of 5.3% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Aptiv is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Aptiv is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Aptiv's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Aptiv's TSR of 120% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Aptiv shareholders are down 10% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aptiv .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

