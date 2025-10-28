Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Aptiv PLC APTV is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.81 per share, indicating a 1.09% decline on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $5.06 billion, indicating a rise of 4.25% from the third-quarter 2024 actuals.

APTV’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.29%.

Things to Note Ahead of APTV’s Q3 Results

For the third quarter of 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.95 billion and $5.10 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.6 and $1.8. Cost-reduction efforts are likely to have improved the company’s margin in the to-be-reported quarter. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between 11.3% and 12%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 15.3% and 15.8%.

For 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $20 billion and $20.3 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.3 and $7.6 per share. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between 11.9% and 12.2%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $780 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected between 15.7% and 15.9%, while the adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 17.5%.

Aptiv’s advanced safety and user experience segment is likely to have benefited from lower costs by shifting AI workloads to the edge. Moreover, the company’s collaboration with ServiceNow aims to boost intelligent automation and efficiency across the telco, automotive and industrial sectors by integrating Aptiv’s edge intelligence with ServiceNow’s AI-powered workflows. It will streamline operations, cut costs and create new revenue opportunities, while Aptiv’s adoption of over 450 AI workflows accelerates digital transformation, supporting long-term growth and profitability.

What Our Model Says About Aptiv

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APTV’s Q2 Highlights

Aptiv reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4% and increased 34.2% year over year. Revenues of $5.21 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% and rose 3.1% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Verisk Analytics VRSK The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69 per share, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VRSK beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

