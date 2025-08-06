Aptitude Software H1 Total Revenue Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L), on Wednesday, reported total revenue of GBP32.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from GBP35.3 million in the same period last year.

Recurring revenue accounted for GBP26.8 million, representing 82 percent of total revenue, compared to 78 percent in the prior-year period. Non-recurring revenue declined to GBP6.1 million from GBP7.8 million, reflecting the Group's strategic shift to a partner-led services model.

Adjusted operating profit rose to GBP4.9 million, up from GBP4.2 million in H1 2024, while statutory operating profit decreased to GBP2.0 million from GBP2.5 million.

Profit before income tax was GBP1.8 million, compared to GBP2.6 million last year. After accounting for tax, profit for the period stood at GBP1.4 million, down from GBP2.0 million in H1 2024.

Basic earnings per share for the period were 2.5 pence, compared to 3.5 pence in H1 2024, while diluted earnings per share remained at 2.5 pence.

The Group's annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached GBP49.8 million, showing a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. Within this, the AI Autonomous Finance segment grew by 13 percent to GBP17.3 million, while Assure contracts rose by 25 percent to GBP5.0 million. The net retention rate improved to 101 percent, driven by key client expansions and cross-sell wins.

