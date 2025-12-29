Aptevo Therapeutics To Implement 1-for-18 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is scheduled to implement a 1-for-18 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock on December 29, 2025, at 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis at market open on December 30, 2025.

Following the reverse stock split, every 18 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time will be automatically converted into one share of Common Stock.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding Common Stock shares from approximately 18 million to approximately 1 million. The par value of the Common Stock will remain unchanged at $0.001 per share.

This is the second reverse stock split to be implemented this year. A 1-for-20 reverse stock split took effect on May 27, 2025.

Over the year APVO shares traded in the range of $0.50 and $109.8.On Friday, APVO closed trading 34.73% lower at $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.