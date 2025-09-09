AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR has announced a nearly 7% hike in quarterly dividend payout, keeping the company on track to achieve its 32nd consecutive year of annual dividend increase. This is in sync with its long-standing commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Details of ATR’s Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup will pay a new quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share on Nov. 13, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Oct. 23. This represents a 10% increase over the dividend reported a year ago.



This increase takes ATR’s annualized dividend to $1.92 from the prior $1.80. The raised dividend takes the company’s annual dividend yield from the current 1.3% to 1.4%.



AptarGroup has a three-year dividend growth rate of 5.8%. It has a payout ratio of 30.7%.



ATR has returned more than $1 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the last five years. The increase in the quarterly dividend reflects the company's strong business outlook, long-term growth in the Pharma segment and solid financial performance.



AptarGroup’s industry peer Sonoco Products Company SON has a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share. Sonoco has a payout ratio of 39%. Sonoco’s current indicated annual dividend is one of the highest in the industry at $2.12.



Sealed Air Corporation SEE, on the other hand, has a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share. SEE has a payout ratio of 24.7%. Sealed Air’s current indicated annual dividend is 80 cents.

AptarGroup’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, AptarGroup had available cash and cash equivalents of $162 million. The company maintains a strong balance sheet, enabling it to continue investing in its business, pursue opportunities and return value to shareholders via dividends and repurchases. Its total debt-to-total capital ratio was 0.30 as of June 30, 2025, lower than 0.40 as of June 30, 2024.

ATR Stock’s Price Performance

ATR shares have lost 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry's 10.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AptarGroup’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, ATR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the Industrial Products sector is Flowserve Corporation FLS. FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 14.5% in a year.

