AptarGroup Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $74.34 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $100.94 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.06 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $962.73 million from $848.00 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74.34 Mln. vs. $100.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $962.73 Mln vs. $848.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.13 To $ 1.21

