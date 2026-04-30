AptarGroup Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $72.67 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $78.79 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.20 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $982.86 million from $887.30 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.67 Mln. vs. $78.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $982.86 Mln vs. $887.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.40

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