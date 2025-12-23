BioTech

Aptamer Enters Licensing Agreement With Alphazyme

December 23, 2025 — 04:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aptamer Group (P0J.F, APTA.L) and Alphazyme, a Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) company, have entered into a licensing agreement for a developed Optimer for use in hot-start PCR applications. Aptamer grants Alphazyme a non-exclusive licence for use of an enzyme-modulating Optimer in hot-start PCR and next-generation sequencing applications within Alphazyme's own products and services.

Aptamer will manufacture the Optimer for Alphazyme. The agreement provides worldwide rights to Alphazyme and includes royalty payments on sales of products, milestone payments, and a supply agreement for the manufacturing of the Optimer.

Shares of Aptamer were up 4% to GBp 0.8378 at LSE on Tuesday.

