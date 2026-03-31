APRJ Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of APRJ, the RSI reading has hit 24.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 42.9. A bullish investor could look at APRJ's 24.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), APRJ's low point in its 52 week range is $23.16 per share, with $25.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.55. APRJ shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day.
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