APQ Global Chairman Increases Stake, Boosts Market Confidence

December 04, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global Limited’s Chairman, Wayne Bulpitt, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at 6.74 pence each, raising his total interest to 487,000 shares. This move signifies a growing confidence in the company’s potential, as APQ Global continues its strategic focus on emerging markets to drive revenue and capital growth. The transaction took place on December 3, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange.

