Markets
APYP

AppYea Names Yakir Abadi CEO

August 14, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AppYea, Inc. (APYP), a digital health company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Yakir Abadi as Chief Executive Officer and director and Eldar Edmond Grady as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Yakir Abadi is an Israel's fintech, blockchain, and digital finance entrepreneur has extensive experience developing banking systems, digital currency solutions, and blockchain ventures, holding key roles in leading financial technology companies.

Eldar Edmond Grady, owner of a holding company with a consulting arm for NASDAQ-listed firms and a leading PPLI wealth management agency, has decades of experience advising public companies and delivering long-term strategic results.

AppYea closed trading, 8.79% lesser at $0.0090 on the OTC market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APYP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.