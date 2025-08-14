AppYea Names Yakir Abadi CEO

(RTTNews) - AppYea, Inc. (APYP), a digital health company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Yakir Abadi as Chief Executive Officer and director and Eldar Edmond Grady as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Yakir Abadi is an Israel's fintech, blockchain, and digital finance entrepreneur has extensive experience developing banking systems, digital currency solutions, and blockchain ventures, holding key roles in leading financial technology companies.

Eldar Edmond Grady, owner of a holding company with a consulting arm for NASDAQ-listed firms and a leading PPLI wealth management agency, has decades of experience advising public companies and delivering long-term strategic results.

AppYea closed trading, 8.79% lesser at $0.0090 on the OTC market.

