AppYea Appoints Ben Harris As Chief Technology Officer, Stock Rises

January 12, 2026 — 11:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - AppYea, Inc. (APYP), Monday announced the appointment of Ben Harris as Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to this, Harris served as the primary technical architect behind the development of the blockchain platform at Techlott.

The company believes that the appointment to both the executive team and the Board would further strengthen execution accountability and board-level oversight.

Currently, APYP is trading at $0.016, up 15.11 percent on the OTC Markets.

