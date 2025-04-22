AppTech Payments Corp. Launches CoreBanking Solution Integrated with FINZEO Platform, Expanding Digital Banking Services

AppTech Payments Corp. launched its CoreBanking solution integrated with FINZEO, targeting digital banking efficiency and revenue growth.

AppTech Payments Corp. has announced the launch of its innovative CoreBanking solution, now integrated with the FINZEO Platform, marking its entry into digital banking and retail financial services. This solution aims to enhance banking efficiency, expand market reach, and eliminate outdated technologies by offering features like Digital Onboarding, compliance tools, risk management, and various banking services. With expected revenue growth starting at $40,000 in its first week and projected to exceed $500,000 monthly by the end of 2025, AppTech is positioned for rapid adoption among banks, especially community banking clients. CEO Thomas DeRosa emphasized that the CoreBanking solution fundamentally changes banking operations and revenue potential. The company is also restructuring its management and technology to support substantial growth through 2025 and beyond.

Potential Positives

AppTech Payments Corp. has successfully launched its CoreBanking solution, marking its entry into digital banking and retail financial services.

The CoreBanking solution is expected to generate $40,000 in revenue in its first week, with projections of over $500,000 monthly revenue by the end of 2025.

AppTech's integration with the FINZEO platform enables faster realization of benefits for banks, enhancing operational efficiency and potential revenue growth.

The company has restructured its management team and upgraded technology to drive revenue, positioning itself for transformational growth with a vision to redefine digital banking solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement heavily relies on projections and forward-looking statements, which may lead to skepticism from investors given the inherent uncertainties involved.

The potential revenue growth figures presented, such as $500,000 monthly by the end of 2025, could be seen as overly ambitious, raising concerns about the company's market assumptions and execution capabilities.

The reliance on a new banking client for the launch of CoreBanking may expose the company to significant risk if initial adoption does not meet expectations or if that client does not perform as anticipated.

FAQ

What is AppTech Payments Corp.'s new CoreBanking solution?

AppTech's CoreBanking solution is an innovative platform integrated with FINZEO, designed to enhance banking efficiency and revenue.

How will CoreBanking impact banks?

CoreBanking helps banks improve operational efficiency, expand into new markets, and eliminate reliance on outdated technologies.

What revenue growth does AppTech expect from CoreBanking?

AppTech projects $40,000 in revenue during the first week, scaling beyond $500,000 monthly by the end of 2025.

Who are the target clients for CoreBanking?

The CoreBanking solution is aimed at financial institutions, including community banks, looking to innovate and grow.

How does CoreBanking enhance digital banking services?

CoreBanking offers features like Digital Onboarding, Risk Management, and compliance tools to streamline banking services.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX)



has launched its groundbreaking



CoreBanking solution



, seamlessly integrated with the



FINZEO Platform



, alongside its first banking client. This milestone signals AppTech’s entry into digital banking and retail financial services, with the company bringing both cutting-edge products and customers directly to financial institutions.







Transforming Banking Efficiency and Revenue Potential







The CoreBanking solution will help banks achieve operational efficiency, enter new markets, eliminate reliance on antiquated technologies, and remove the entry barriers of entry. CoreBanking delivers Digital Onboarding, FedWire, FedACH, Compliance, Virtual Bank Accounts, Risk Management, Ledger, FedNow, and Physical and Virtual Cards.





Coupled with the tightly integrated FINZEO client offering, banks can realize the benefits of these innovative solutions faster by leveraging AppTech’s existing client base for transaction fees and deposits ready for bank launch. AppTech expects sustained revenue growth through 2025 and beyond through sources not previously available.





“Our CoreBanking solution is more than a product—it changes how banks can operate and grow,” said Thomas DeRosa, CEO of AppTech. “By integrating our technology with unmatched client acquisition capabilities, we eliminate inefficiencies and drive revenue at scale.”







Projected Growth and Scalability







AppTech’s CoreBanking launch is expected to generate $



40,000 in revenue



in its first week, with monthly revenue projected to scale beyond



$500,000



by the end of 2025.



With our current pipeline of





banks integrating the FINZEO platform



, the CoreBanking solution is primed for rapid adoption, including expansion to community banking clients in the FINZEO pipeline. As additional partnerships and product launches roll out in April, AppTech is poised for transformational growth, increasing to millions of transactions. AppTech has restructured its management team and upgraded its technology to drive revenue through the final three quarters of 2025. With a visionary strategy, enhanced staffing, and a growing base of larger clients, the company intends to redefine digital banking and payment solutions.







About AppTech Payments Corp.







AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit



apptechcorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







AppTech Payments Corp.







760-707-5959





info@apptechcorp.com



