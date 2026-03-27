APPS vs. U: Which Stock Has an Edge in the AdTech Market?

Digital Turbine APPS and Unity Software U are both part of the digital advertisement market, serving two different verticals. Digital Turbine is deeply integrated as an on-device advertising and app-distribution platform, and Unity Software, which is primarily known for its game engine, also provides solutions for ad mediation and monetization.

As the AdTech market is expected to grow at a 15.4% rate from 2025 to 2030, per a report by Grand View Research, both companies are going to capitalize on this trend. Let's dive deeper and compare these companies to uncover growth prospects and strategies so investors can make an informed bet.

The Case for APPS Stock

Digital Turbine is seeing strong demand for the platform across its On Device Solutions (ODS) and Application Growth Platform (AGP) segments. APPS’ ODS business is performing robustly, given the demand on the back of strong advertiser demand.

Strength in advertiser demand has led to more than 20% year-over-year growth in device volume and revenue per device across the U.S. and international markets for the ODS business in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Digital Turbine’s ODS business generated $99.6 million in third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues, up 9% year over year.

APPS’ AGP business grew 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to $52.6 million due to solid demand for its programmatic marketplace by demand-side platforms and strength in its brand business. Its Supply Side Platform and Digital Turbine Exchange grew 30% year over year as it gained from publishers, inventory monetization and reached more than 80,000 apps integrated to its platform.

Additionally, more than 30% of APPS’ Ignite platform revenues came from international markets for the first time, highlighting a structural shift toward global expansion and stronger per-device economics. Together, these tailwinds are likely to drive APPS’ top- and bottom-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digital Turbine’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 2.86%. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward in the past 60 days.



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The Case for Unity Software Stock

Unity Software provides solutions for ad-mediation, ad-monetization and ad-tech services, including ad networks, analytics, live-ops and ad monetization tools for games/apps built with Unity. Unity Software’s AI Ad Platform, Vector, is now experiencing massive traction on the back of increased advertiser demand.

Revenues from the Vector platform grew explosively in the past three quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the platform’s revenues grew 72% year over year, which contributed 56% of Grow revenues and is expected to reach more than one billion in dollars in annual run rate soon.

The growth has been led by better ROAS and conversion performance, leading to stronger customer retention. Unity Software is now planning to integrate runtime behavioral data into Vector models, creating a data advantage that competitors lack while also improving advertisement targeting.

These factors, paired with AI authoring tools for automated game creation, provide Unity Software a long runway. However, Unity Software also faces some challenges. Unity Software’s ironSource ad network continues to shrink, and the cost is rising due to higher investment in AI and research and development.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unity Software’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 8.14%. The estimate for 2026 has been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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APPS vs. U Stock: Price Performance and Valuation

In the past year, APPS shares have lost 3.4% compared with the 20.6% decline in Unity Software shares.

12-Month Performance Chart



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On the valuation front, APPS trades at a trailing 12-month P/B multiple of 1.72X, lower than its median of 3.17X, and Unity Software trades at 2.29X, lower than 4.44X.

(P/B) TTM Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: APPS vs. U Stock

APPS is delivering consistent, multi-segment growth across both ODS and AGP, supported by rising device volumes, higher revenue per device, and expanding global reach. In contrast, while U’s Vector platform is growing rapidly, legacy segments like ironSource continue to decline. Given these factors, APPS stock seems to be a better choice right now.

APPS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Unity Software has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.