APPS vs. ADSK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Digital Turbine (APPS) and Autodesk (ADSK). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Digital Turbine has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Autodesk has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that APPS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ADSK has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

APPS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.78, while ADSK has a forward P/E of 19.59. We also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15.

Another notable valuation metric for APPS is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADSK has a P/B of 16.47.

These metrics, and several others, help APPS earn a Value grade of B, while ADSK has been given a Value grade of D.

APPS sticks out from ADSK in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that APPS is the better option right now.

